FORT WAYNE — The Questa Education Foundation has selected three DeKalb County students to participate in its nationally distinctive Questa Traditional Scholars program, joining more than 70 new scholars and more than 300 scholars currently receiving funding for their college degrees.
New scholars either will soon graduate from high school and enter college this fall as freshmen or have just completed their first year in their undergraduate degree programs. In addition to the Traditional Scholars program, Questa funds returning college students and adult learners through its Contemporary Scholars program.
The Questa Scholar recipients from DeKalb County are:
Scholar Name High School Attended College Attending
• Tanner Collins, a DeKalb High School graduate attending Manchester University;
• Carla Hicks, a DeKalb High School graduate attending Huntington University; and
• Dylan Rowlader, a Lakewood Park Christian School graduate attending Huntington University.
Each student has unique interests and passions, and they will be pursuing degrees in a broad array of fields, including accounting/finance, nursing and film studies. Each student plans to give back their talents to the northeast Indiana workforce, the foundation said.
The Questa Education Foundation’s one-of-a-kind funding provides the possibility of receiving loan forgiveness up to 75% of the total loan amount. By attending a regional partner school, students can receive 25% forgiveness, with an additional 50% forgiveness by living and working in the area for five years after graduation.
“This incentive for scholars to live and work in northeast Indiana helps our businesses and economy grow and benefit from talent retention. Of the students who have graduated from the program, two-thirds are giving back their talent by living and working in the region,” the foundation said in a news release.
“Questa cannot serve students without the support of generous donors and funders. Find out more about our programs and how you can support a student at questafoundation.org or call (260) 407-6494,” the foundation said.
Originally established in 1937 as the Fort Wayne Education Foundation, the Questa Education Foundation helps individuals access postsecondary education, graduate with less debt, and become contributing members of northeast Indiana’s workforce. Since its adoption of the Questa Scholars Program in 2007, the Questa Education Foundation has served more than 1,000 students with an 85% graduation rate, provided nearly $13 million in forgivable loans and more than $1.5 in scholarships, and retained more than two-thirds of its graduates in northeast Indiana. More information is online at questafoundation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.