Charlie Fought, of Auburn took second place in the float category during the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair pet parade.

AUBURN — This year’s DeKalb County Free Fall parade and contest on Oct. 1 drew a wide variety of animals in costume.

Results from this year’s parade include:

Multiple Dogs/Exhibitors

Maddy Dean (1st place), Jessica Shawver (2nd place), Kandy Duguid (3rd place), Wade Wildermuth (4th place) and Katie Bird (5th place)

1 Dog/1 Exhibitor

Micha Feightner (1st place), Myles Henderson (1st place), Alivia (2nd place), Marrisa (2nd place), Mathaniel Staller (3rd place), Mia Davidson (4th place), Bill Sark (5th place) and Carol Straub (5th place).

Floats

Brooklyn David (1st place), Bayleigh Fisher (2nd place) and Charlie Fought (2nd place tie).

Exotic Pets

Leroy Ruckman (1st place), Anna Ruckman (2nd place) and Wyatt Ruckman (3rd place)

Kids in Costume No Pets

Mia Davidson (1st place)

Horses & Ponies

Noah Beisheim (1st place), Katy Soranton (2nd place), Angel Miller (3rd place), Carlesigh Common (4th place) and Claire Melto (5th place).

