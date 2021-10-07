AUBURN — This year’s DeKalb County Free Fall parade and contest on Oct. 1 drew a wide variety of animals in costume.
Results from this year’s parade include:
Multiple Dogs/Exhibitors
Maddy Dean (1st place), Jessica Shawver (2nd place), Kandy Duguid (3rd place), Wade Wildermuth (4th place) and Katie Bird (5th place)
1 Dog/1 Exhibitor
Micha Feightner (1st place), Myles Henderson (1st place), Alivia (2nd place), Marrisa (2nd place), Mathaniel Staller (3rd place), Mia Davidson (4th place), Bill Sark (5th place) and Carol Straub (5th place).
Floats
Brooklyn David (1st place), Bayleigh Fisher (2nd place) and Charlie Fought (2nd place tie).
Exotic Pets
Leroy Ruckman (1st place), Anna Ruckman (2nd place) and Wyatt Ruckman (3rd place)
Kids in Costume No Pets
Mia Davidson (1st place)
Horses & Ponies
Noah Beisheim (1st place), Katy Soranton (2nd place), Angel Miller (3rd place), Carlesigh Common (4th place) and Claire Melto (5th place).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.