AUBURN — The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for DeKalb County, effective from 8 a.m. today to 8 p.m. Saturday.
High temperatures today and Saturday will reach well into the 90s, with peak afternoon heat indices between 100 and 110 degrees, the weather service said. There will be little relief from the extreme heat at night.
Heat illnesses are likely for people spending prolonged periods outside or in non-air-conditioned environments, the warning said.
A cooling station will be set up on the second floor of Garrett City Hall from 3-7 p.m. today and Saturday, city officials said.
Prolonged heat is most dangerous for young children and the elderly, the weather service said.
Car interiors could reach lethal temperatures in minutes. Direct sun on pets and other animals will accentuate chances for heat illnesses.
The warning advised people to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors. It suggested making sure pets and other animals have cool environments with water available.
