AUBURN — Auburn Main Street and the Downtown Auburn Business Association have reported record-breaking participation numbers in February’s We Love Auburn Month activities.
“We are thankful for our community to come together during the month of February and continue the momentum of celebrating Auburn,” said Auburn Main Street President, Eldon Byler. “Such success could not have been done without the generous Annual Sponsorship we received from Oak Partners, Beacon Credit Union, Ambassador Impact Investing, Auburn Essential Services, Steel Dynamics Flat Roll Group in Butler Division, Bassett Office Furniture & Supply Inc. and Tempus Technologies.”
“We Love Auburn Month” began with yarn bombing in downtown Auburn. DeKalb County Haunts provided Haunted Downtown Tours during the first Friday in February.
Activities continued with Auburn Arctic Ice Sculptures at The James Cultural Plaza with 26 local businesses sponsorships. Arctic Ice Sculpture sponsors were: Ratio Dance, The Deli at Sixth and Main, Byler Lane Winery, Community State Bank, Credent Wealth Management, Beacon Credit Union, Auburn Essential Services, House of Spirits, Lyn-Maree’s Boutique, Auburn Brewing Company, Hicksville Bank, Oak Partners, DABA, Jeremiah’s, #WheresDave Dave Clark, Horizon Bank, Tempus Technologies, DeWald Northeast Dental Group, Carbaugh Jewelers, Taylor Rental/Party Plus, Bassett Office Furniture & Supply Inc., Auburn Pediatric Dentistry, DeKalb County Bar Association, Steel Dynamics Flat Roll Butler Division and Ambassador Impact Investing.
New this year were Valentine’s Day weekend carriage rides around downtown, which were heavily attended.
Mid-February included Upstairs Downtown Tours that showcased spaces at Team Quality Services, Monarch: A Collection of Beauty Professionals, Carbaugh Jewelers, Auburn Hotel and 310 on Main. The tours attracted a record number of participants.
Auburn City Steakhouse donated a portion of its proceeds from an “Auburn Main Street Night” to the monthly efforts.
“We Love Auburn” wrapped up with a first official Auburn Pub Crawl. The event was sponsored by White Oak Wine Cafe, Auburn City Steakhouse, Auburn Brewing Company, Mad Anthony Brewing, Auburn Moose Lodge, Four Crowns and House of Spirits. Byler Lane Winery donated a television for one lucky pub crawl participant.
“Auburn Main Street and DABA are incredibly thankful for the participation and support our community showcased the entire month of February. The support of these events ensures the City of Auburn will continue to thrive as a place to live, love, work and grow,” the groups said in a news release.
To learn how to get involved in Auburn Main Street events, follow the group on social media @AuburnMainStreet, AuburnMainStreet.org or e-mail information@AuburnMainStreet.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.