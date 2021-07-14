WATERLOO — The Town of Waterloo continues to look for grant possibilities to help pay for $9 million in renovations, which are needed at the town’s sewage treatment plant.
In January, the town began work on applying for a $9 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for the project. On Tuesday night, Town Manager Pam Howard informed the town board that she recently completed a State Water Infrastructure Fund grant request, asking for $5 million from the state.
During the January town council meeting, Howard said the renovations include the construction of a wet-weather system and screen, ultraviolet lights and new headworks, and an update existing lift stations and collection systems.
She is hoping the town will receive at least 52% of the town’s request from the USDA. Word on the SWIF grant could come as soon as August.
Waterloo has been under an agreed order with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management since 2012 to improve the quality of its discharge into Cedar Creek.
Renovations of the sewage treatment plant isn’t the only water project in the works in town. Work continues on running sewer lines on the west side of Interstate 69. Water lines were completed in 2018. That work is being completed by Wessler Engineering from Fort Wayne.
During Tuesday night’s meeting, Howard came to the council with a third large water project asking for permission to replace the lift station, which handles flow from the town’s industrial park on the east side of Interstate 69.
The lift station, which is currently at its max capacity, needs to be replaced because the Indiana Department of Transportation is looking to upgrade its highway garage west of town on U.S. 6.
Howard said with the upgrades to the INDOT facility include two new buildings and wash-bays for the trucks. With the expansion, INDOT is looking to hook into the town’s sewer system at the industrial park.
“Even if INDOT wasn’t going in, we would need it. I would be coming to you for it,” Howard said of the upgrades to the lift station. “It needs upgraded.”
In introducing the project, Howard presented two bids for engineering and construction of the project; one from Midwestern Engineers out of Indianapolis — who completed the engineering work on the proposed improvements at the waste water plant — and the other from Wessler Engineering.
The contract for engineering work from Midwestern came in at $15,000, because of their current work at the water and sewage plant. Wessler’s bid was $47,000.
Upon looking at both contracts, Jess Jessup, town council president, said both contracts look similar. In the end, the board unanimously approved to go with Midwestern for engineering work on the project.
Howard said the total cost of the project will be somewhere over $100,000, with INDOT providing $45,000 toward construction costs. The project is scheduled to be completed yet this year contingent on being able to get the needed materials.
In other business:
• The town’s water plant passed its inspection on Tuesday with no issues;
• Randy Ramsey was approved for the part time cemetery maintenance position;
• Waterloo resident Jessica Miller was appointed to the park board;
• A contract with Mid-City Office Systems for a new copier for town hall at a cost of $5,987; and
• The purchase of a new mower from Kenn-Feld Group out of Edgerton, Ohio for $9,500 was approved for the street department.
In closing, town council meetings will be moving back to the historic train depot at 485 W. Van Vleek St., beginning in August, to allow for more room. Renovations will be taking place on the town hall in the near future to provide for a better council chambers and offices for the staff.
