Local police officers make arrests
AUBURN — Local police made these arrests June 6-7, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Toby Morris, 44, of the 1000 block East, C.R. 625 North, Fremont, was arrested at 8:35 a.m. June 6 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging failure to appear on a probation violation (possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony).
Ted Swihart, 62, of the 1600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Auburn, was arrested at 8:31 p.m. June 7 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
