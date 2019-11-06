AUBURN — Auburn Elks Lodge No. 1978 will serve a complimentary breakfast for military veterans Saturday from 8-10 a.m.
Pancakes, sausage, orange juice, milk and coffee will be served at the lodge at 316 E. 9th St., Auburn.
All veterans and those serving in the military are invited. They do not have to be Elks members to attend.
