AUBURN — The home of Adam and Carrie Day will provide a feast for the eyes of visitors during Saturday’s Christmas Stroll in Auburn.
Everywhere they look, visitors will find antiques and collectibles, mixed with Christmas decor.
“We buy stuff — things that we like — and we display it,” Adam Day said.
Still, “the best find was the house,” Carrie said.
The Days moved in a decade ago at 357 W. 7th St., a short distance east of Indiana Avenue.
“When we first bought the house, it needed a lot of work,” Adam Day said.
Built in the 1890s or early 1900s, the home served as a boarding house at one point with its five bedrooms. Its oak floors and original, dark wood trim add to its appeal.
“It’s comfortable, it’s cozy, and that’s what we want people to see when they come,” Adam said.
The home and yard already have been featured on the city’s annual Garden Walk and a historical tour, so the Christmas Stroll completes a trifecta for the Days.
The family’s Christmas decorations grow every year, the couple said. For the stroll, every room has a theme and a decorated Christmas tree.
Donkey Kong is the theme for Adam’s collectibles room, which rivals any toy store with its hundreds of action figures from Star Wars, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and He-Man, among others.
On Saturday’s tour, “We want people to come in and feel comfortable and fun,” Carrie said.
The Auburn Classic Noon Lions Club sponsors the stroll each year to raise money for its charities. It begins Saturday at 10 a.m. to and continues until 8 p.m.
Other homes on the stroll are:
• Brian and Erin DeTray, at 3531 Franklin Drive, decorated with assistance from Rene Hassett of Woodland Designs;
• Lois Light, 310 S. Main St., decorated by Forget Me Not/Judy Watson; and
• Dave and Deb Muzzillo, 5800 C.R. 427, decorated by Posey Barn Flowers/Jane Sprague.
In a new service this year, two buses will make a continuous loop to all the stops on the stroll from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The stroll also will visit 10 business or other public buildings:
• Auburn Atrium, 106 W. 6th St.;
• Auburn Presbyterian Church, 111 W. 12th St.;
• Birch & Bell Boutique, 115 N. Main St., Suite 102;
• Clarity Pools, 253 N. Grandstaff Drive;
• Classic City Cookies, 110 N. Main St.;
• Heavenly Creations, 210 N. Jackson St.;
• Kruse Plaza, 5634 Opportunity Blvd.;
• Lyn-Maree’s, 209 N. Main St.;
• Mad Anthony Tap Room, 114 N. Main St.;
• The Olive Twist, 203 N. Main St.; and
• Ratio Dance, 411 N. Indiana Ave.;
Ticket prices are $10 for advance sale; $12 on the day of the stroll, or $5 for one house at the homeowners’ door.
Children younger than age 9 will be admitted free.
Advance tickets are on sale at Carbaugh Jewelers, Family Chiropractic, Jeremiah’s Brewed Awakenings and the businesses listed above as stops on the tour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.