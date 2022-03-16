AUBURN — Bruce Bell is a busy man, but he’s never too busy to talk about tractors or say hi to people.
Between phone calls and chatting with friends who are setting up their tractors and displays, Bell is overseeing preparations for the annual Winter Tractor & Gas Engine Show, hosted by the Farm Power Club.
The show — which begins today and continues through Saturday — has found a new home at the Kruse Plaza, 5634 Opportunity Blvd., off C.R. 11-A southwest of Auburn.
The move across the interstate became necessary when the nearby Auburn Auction Park was sold earlier this year.
“We’re kind of on the flex plan this year,” Bell said. “It’s really gotten bigger. The Kruse Plaza is really nice. People are going to like this.”
As far as the show’s appeal, he said, “A lot of it’s got to do with the old farming, the way farming used to be. That’s appealing to me, but I’m from the farm.
“There’s a big variety with the crafts, the farm toys, the parts,” Bell continued. “There’s a little something for everybody, and that’s the way we want it to be.”
As the featured manufacturer at this year’s show, Allis-Chalmers orange can be found throughout the sprawling facility with tractors, implements and toys of all shapes and sizes.
“We’ve got a couple with corn pickers on them, a high-crop D-15 Allis, an IB Allis,” Bell said. “We’ll have more Allis than anything else, but we do let other brands come in here.
“There will be John Deeres here, IHs, Fords, Cases, mini Moes, Olivers, all kinds of brands.”
The show is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. The event features a swap meet, toy show, craft show and a trading post.
A pancake and sausage breakfast will be served from 7-10 a.m. each morning, with lunch also available each day. A banquet will take place at 6:30 p.m. Friday with limited seating. For more information, call Jeanine Arnett at 417-8588. A kids’ pedal tractor pull will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Admission is $7 for an all-day pass or $10 for a three-day pass. Parking is free.
