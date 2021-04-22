AUBURN — Mayor Mike Ley issued a proclamation declaring Thursday at Arbor Day in Auburn.
The text of the proclamation:
Whereas, in 1872, J. Sterling Morton proposed to the Nebraska Board of Agriculture that a special day be set aside for the planting of trees, and
Whereas, this holiday, called Arbor Day, was first observed with the planting of more than a million trees in Nebraska, and
Whereas, Arbor Day is now observed throughout the nation and the world, and
Whereas, trees can reduce the erosion of our precious topsoil by wind and water, cut heating and cooling costs, moderate the temperature, clean the air, produce life-giving oxygen, and provide habitat for wildlife, and
Whereas, trees are a renewable resource giving us paper, wood for our homes, fuel for our fires and countless other wood products, and
Whereas, trees in our city increase property values, enhance the economic vitality of business areas, and beautify our community, and
Whereas, trees, wherever they are planted, are a source of joy and spiritual renewal.
Now, therefore, I, Mike Ley, mayor of the City of Auburn, do hereby proclaim April 22 as Arbor Day in the City of Auburn, and I urge all citizens to celebrate Arbor Day and to support efforts to protect our trees and woodlands, and further, I urge all citizens to plant trees to gladden the heart and promote the well-being of this and future generations.
