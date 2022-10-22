BUTLER — Morgan Rigg believes it’s important that voters have choices on the election ballot.
That’s why the 39-year-old Butler resident decided to run for the Indiana House of Representatives seat, running as a Libertarian against incumbent Republican Ben Smaltz of Auburn.
“It’s about providing options for voters,” he said. “I’ve grown up with there being just Republicans and Democrats. In the course of my life, I’ve moved away from them in terms of where they stand on the issues.
“I have found there are people who would be willing to vote if there was more than simply those two options.” He noted this year’s election features a number of state legislative races with only one candidate.
Issues facing the state
“In general terms, I think it’s the same as it’s always been: we’re relying too much on government to solve the problems rather than relying on ourselves,” Rigg said. “Far too often, I think we elect people then try to push ahead with what I call ‘one size fits all’ solutions that I would say don’t work.
“We’re not all the same. We have different issues, different problems, different concerns,” he said. “Many of the issues we’re looking at, I think, could be better addressed at the local level, could be better addressed by each of us as individuals without needing the involvement of government, of our elected representatives, of our elected leaders.
“I think even to some extent, it was exacerbated by what happened with COVID with the lockdowns,” Rigg said. “The effect that had on us, I think, is still being felt today.”
Education and health care are the two leading issues he sees facing the state.
“With both, I would say we need more competition than we currently see,” he said.
“With education, it seems like the battle is between public education and private education. I think that’s the wrong approach. It should be about focusing on improving the quality of education,” Rigg stated.
“Not all of the public schools are doing a good job or are excelling in terms of teaching the students,” he said. “That really isn’t addressed as much. The focus seems to be more about the need for more money, more funding. I find myself scratching my head sometimes wondering about the problems and how are those going to be addressed?
“I also wonder about some of the private schools. They are not the enemy,” Rigg said. “They are providing something that families need and families want. That includes especially charter schools, which I think get a bad rap.
“(Charter) schools are brought about and can only function because thanks to the approval of the public school boards. To say they are not public schools or to say somehow they have advantages over public schools is wrong.
“They have more restrictions than public schools normally do,” Rigg added. “I think we should have more competition. I think we should make it easier for private schools, including charter schools, to be able to function.
“If charter schools aren’t doing the job, I certainly have no problem with them being shut down. At the same time, there are charter schools that can do the job and will do the job. Let them be.
“Another problem I see with education is the general assembly is trying too hard to control what goes on in our schools from the top,” Rigg said. “I think that’s the wrong approach. We should not be trying to control what goes on in the schools. We shouldn’t be micro-managing in other words.
“It’s going to sound simplistic, but I think we should let teachers teach,” he continued. “We shouldn’t be focused so much on teaching to the test.”
Rigg took issue with the transgender law, prohibiting biological men who identify as female from competing on female teams. Although vetoed by Gov. Eric Holcomb, it was overridden by a majority vote by the House and Senate.
“I would not have supported that bill because I think that’s government meddling in our schools,” Rigg stated. “That’s a matter that can be best left to the school boards.
“There was a bill that would have required seniors to apply for student aid,” he said. “I think that’s definitely overboard. I don’t have a problem with giving students information about possible student aid that they can pursue, but it should not be forced upon them.”
Instead of passing new bills, Rigg prefers rolling back some of the regulations and restrictions. “I think the focus should be looking at the restrictions and regulations we have in place and then proceed to try to streamline it so to speak, to slim down on those regulations.”
In terms of health care, Rigg said he favors more competition with less focus on health insurance. He said an insurance cooperative and direct primary care are possible options.
Abortion bill
“I would have opposed it,” Rigg said. “I consider myself realistically pro-life. I don’t support abortion. I think abortion is an abhorrent practice mainly because of the methods.
“At the same time, I believe we need to find effective ways to lower the number of abortions that take place. I regard further criminalizing abortion as the last thing to do. I have no problems with the current restrictions we have in place prior to the bill that was passed this year.
“This is another one of those issues that needs to be best addressed by us as people individually,” he said. Supporting local pregnancy centers is one way to do that. Rigg said his church conducted a bazaar that raised a substantial amount of money for the Women’s Care Center in Auburn.
Rigg also favors more people becoming foster or adoptive parents, but not through a government mandate.
“If elected, I would certainly try to help streamline the process for families who want to become foster or adoptive parents,” he said. “I have heard from a few people I know who have tried, and it is such an arduous task. I would like to see that made easier so they can be more families who want adopt children, who want to become foster parents.”
Marijuana
“I certainly support legalizing it both medicinally and recreationally,” Rigg said.
“I believe there is growing evidence that medical marijuana does have a genuine medicinal purpose,” he said. “There are people that can benefit from it, people who are dealing with all kinds of serious medical issues.
“It’s not a magic bullet. It’s not a cure-all, but it is something that I think can provide benefits that I think are more beneficial than even the current list of legal pharma medications that are out there.”
Rigg said the war on drugs has been ongoing for more than a half-century, “and yet, we’re still dealing with drug use to this day. That has not worked,” he said. “I think trying to keep them illegal has not been a deterrent.”
Background
Rigg is an elder and works as a custodian at Trinity Lutheran Church in Auburn. He has lived most of his life in DeKalb County. He has been a Libertarian since 2012. Earlier this year, the Libertarian Party of DeKalb County was established, with Rigg as its chair.
