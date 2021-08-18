SPENCERVILLE — Husband-and-wife volunteers Don and Mary Hollabaugh Diehl applied fire retardant to the historic Spencerville Covered Bridge on Aug. 6.
The National Society for the Preservation of Covered Bridges, based in New Hampshire, donated the fire-retardant product known as NoChar. The Spencerville bridge became the nation’s 200th bridge protected by fire retardants.
“We lose an average of three covered bridges a year to fire in the U.S. — Indiana has lost an average of one covered bridge per year since 1960 for various reasons. We are doing everything we can to ensure that the Spencerville Covered Bridge will be one of the last ones standing,” said Hollabaugh Diehl, a leader of the Friends of the Spencerville Covered Bridge organization.
More than 12,000 covered bridges were built in the United States, and as of 2018, fewer than 1,000 were still standing, she said. Only 200 have been protected with fire retardant.
Applying the retardant often is done by volunteers, “so we felt confident taking on the project,” she said. “I had received a few quotes from contractors, but quotes were way more than we anticipated.
“My husband researched the product and application techniques. Prepping only involves using a leaf blower. We went through with brooms, then the blowers. We also had to scrape horse manure off of the brand-new floor,” she said. The preparation took several hours.
“I started on one wall, and he started on the ceiling. I went up as high as I could, and as he worked his way along the ceiling, he would spray product down to meet up where I had stopped. Once I completed the walls, I went to the opposite he was working at and started on the floor.”
Hollabaugh Diehl said the national society sent 45 gallons of the fire-retardant, and she worried it might not be enough, but they had 5 gallons left over.
The application process took nine hours. “I was relieved when it was all completed. We had the product for over a year waiting for repairs to conclude,” she said.
Experts from R.G. Zachrich Construction of Defiance, Ohio, recently completed a six-month repair of moisture damage to the bridge’s support timbers, along with installing a new floor. The bridge had been closed since October 2018, when the damage was discovered.
A public ceremony on June 26 reopened the bridge to traffic. Built in 1873, it is approaching its 150th anniversary.
“The bridge will be needing a new roof within the next few years. Once that is completed, the bridge will be good as new and will be around for many more generations to come,” Hollabaugh Diehl said.
“In the past three months, three bridges have been destroyed by fire. Every time I got the news, I would become more anxious to get the job done,” she said. “I’m sleeping better now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.