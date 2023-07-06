DeKalb instructor honored by Ivy Tech

FORT WAYNE — Ashley Johnson, entrepreneurship instructor at DeKalb High School, has been honored by Ivy Tech Community College as one of 19 statewide nominees selected to receive the second annual Excellence in Dual Credit Instruction President’s Awards — the highest honor for Ivy Tech dual credit faculty.
Winners were announced at a June 14 special ceremony in Indianapolis, and the event concluded with the 2023 Statewide Award recipient, Dr. Christine Herr of Ivy Tech Richmond.
Tony Ramey, Program Chair of Entrepreneurship at Ivy Tech Fort Wayne, nominated Johnson for her excellence in instruction, commitment to students, and her ongoing support of dual credit programs.
“(Ashley) has mentored around 30 different students through the business startup process, and she’s had students go on to win local pitch competitions and earn capital for their ventures,” Ramey wrote. “She helps to spark creativity within her entrepreneurship classroom with hands-on activities and encourages students to push themselves to try new things and be their best self.”
Johnson has been a dual credit instructor for 10 years teaching business and marketing, adding entrepreneurship to her course offerings in recent years. This year, 21 of her students are running nine different businesses with six of them already producing sales. Her newest class is personal finance, which has been studying the psychology behind saving habits and even printed a book for local elementary school students about why it’s important to save.
The Excellence in Dual Credit Instruction President’s Award is modeled after the College’s President’s Award to recognize college faculty and adjunct faculty members from Ivy Tech locations throughout the state. A selection committee made up of academic affairs leadership chose Johnson to be the campus nominee.
“Ashley’s work is not only benefiting her students but the entire community,” said Dawn BonAmi, director of K-14 Initiatives at Ivy Tech Fort Wayne. “She’s an incredible example of someone who passionately immerses her students in the real world while guiding them towards a successful future. We’re thrilled that Ivy Tech shines a light on these individuals statewide who work so hard to lead our high schoolers to a better tomorrow.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.