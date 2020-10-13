AUBURN — Discussions between the DeKalb County Commissioners and the owner of a vacant concrete plant to purchase a new site for the DeKalb County Highway Department headquarters have ended without an agreement, Commissioners President William Hartman reported Monday.
Commissioners have been in discussions with Mike Klink, owner of the site on C.R. 27, south of U.S. 6. That location now is a “no go,” Hartman said.
Last month, Hartman reported a large, Midwest concrete company has a lease on the property that has eight or nine years remaining and DeKalb County does not want to assume the lease in a land purchase.
Klink also was not satisfied with appraisals the county obtained on the property, which showed a wide variation at $530,000 and $245,000. The average of $387,500 is the maximum the law allows the county to pay for the property.
As an alternative plan, Hartman suggested the county could look at a site on C.R. 34, east of DeKalb County Central Communications, that is owned by the DeKalb Central school district and used by the FFA program.
Hartman said he had thought about contacting DeKalb Central school board member Greg Lantz to see how the commissioners might pursue a potential land purchase from the school district.
The site is 47 acres, although the county would need only 15 acres, Hartman said.
“I think it’s a good idea,” said Commissioner Don Grogg, and suggested asking whether the school district would be willing to sell a portion of the property or the whole site.
“The location is perfect,” Hartman said, noting its proximity to sewage and water services, as well as Central Dispatch acting as a “buffer.”
“That is a good location,” county highway Superintendent Ben Parker agreed.
“Start the ball rolling. Pursue that location,” Grogg said.
Also Monday, commissioners approved requesting the county’s remaining $1.3 million of CARES Act funds that will be used to cover payroll during the COVID-19 pandemic. The reimbursement will zero out the county’s allocation, Auditor Jan Bauman said.
Grogg and Hartman discussed whether the county should conduct its annual employee meeting and meal, due to concerns about crowds and social distancing. The event typically takes place around the holidays and includes a meal in the courthouse rotunda. Hartman and Grogg favored canceling the event, but will discuss it more at the next meeting when Commissioner Jackie Rowan, who was absent Monday, will be in attendance.
