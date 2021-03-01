WATERLOO — A smoky fire broke out in a building used to process mulch Sunday morning on the west edge of Waterloo.
The fire caused heavy damage to the Old Castle building on the Techo-Bloc property along U.S. 6, west of Interstate 69, said Waterloo Fire Chief Kirby Hobbs.
Firefighters from 10 departments worked four hours to douse the fire and clean up the aftermath.
Employees of Techo-Bloc saw smoke from the fire and reported it at 7:22 a.m. No one was working at the time in the building where the fire occurred, Hobbs said.
The first firefighters to arrive found heavy smoke coming from all openings in the building, Hobbs said. Smoke filled the building to within 2 feet of the floor.
Old Castle employees screen mulch and add dye to it in the building. They had not been working since Friday afternoon, Hobbs was told.
“Everything was smoldering, even clear up into the ceiling,” Hobbs said. Firefighters brought the fire under control within about an hour.
The steel building, about 60 by 150 feet, “had quite a bit of heat damage throughout,” Hobbs said. A machine that sizes and screens mulch appeared to be a total loss.
Large loaders and skid loaders were stored in the building. “They were able to start up and remove most of them, once we got the flames knocked down,” Hobbs said.
The cause of the fire has not been determined. Hobbs said it appeared to originate near the mulch-screening machine.
Firefighters remained at the scene until 11:20 a.m. Waterloo firefighters returned around 3 p.m. for a report of smoke in the building and remained another hour and 20 minutes.
“The hardest part was the mopping up,” Hobbs said.
Waterloo firefighters spent a great deal of time cleaning mulch dye from their fire gear and hoses, Hobbs said, and he suspected other fire departments had the same problem.
Mutual aid came from firefighters with the Butler, Corunna, Auburn, Ashley, Garrett, Angola, Pleasant Lake, Hamilton and Edgerton, Ohio, fire departments. The Southeast Fire department stood watch at Waterloo’s station.
