AUBURN — The United Methodist Women from the Auburn First United Methodist Church have donated $300 to the DeKalb County Domestic Violence Task Force.
The purpose of the task force is to empower DeKalb County residents to address domestic violence through education, public awareness, and coordinated community involvement. The task force also provides emergency services such as temporary housing and assistance with legal paperwork.
"Domestic Violence does not discriminate. Anyone of any race, age, sexual orientation religion or gender can be a victim — or perpetrator. It is so important that the community is aware that there are services available if they find themselves in a domestic violence situation," the task force stated.
