WATERLOO — The DeKalb County Indiana Genealogy Society will meet Monday at the Waterloo-Grant Township Library. Social time begins at 6 p.m., and the meeting will start at 6:15 p.m.
The program will be given by Sam Grate, who will speak about the Eckhart family, a rich part of DeKalb County history.
Grate is the curator at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum. He first was hired in 2009 to work at the museum store, admissions and events. He later moved to Newcastle, England, to pursue a master’s degree in museum studies with a focus in curatorship, which he passed with merit. He moved back to Indiana and was hired as the museum’s registrar in 2014, promoted to collections manager in 2016, and finally promoted to curator in December 2018.
Those attending the meeting do not need to be genealogy society members
Copies of “Mastodons of DeKalb County” will be available for purchase at the meeting.
