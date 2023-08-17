Little Big Band to give concert tonight

The Little Big Band will perform in concert tonight at the DeKalb Outdoor Theater. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30 p.m.

AUBURN — The Little Big Band returns to the DeKalb Outdoor Theater at 7:30 p.m. tonight.

The event is sponsored by Kim’s Korner Music & More and features musicians from the Auburn and Fort Wayne area.

