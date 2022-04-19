AUBURN — A LaOtto man who drove while almost three times over the legal alcohol limit and was involved in a head-on collision received a four-year sentence from Judge Monte Brown during a hearing in DeKalb Superior Court II Monday.
Lyle Renfrow, 38, of the 2000 block of South 1200 East, pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury, a Level 5 felony, as part of a plea agreement.
Brown sentenced Renfrow to four years of incarceration, with two years to serve and two years suspended. Brown said Renfrow may serve the first 180 days of the sentence on work release followed by the balance on home detention. While he is on home detention, he will be subject to alcohol monitoring.
Renfrow also was placed on probation for two years.
Brown imposed a two-year license suspension, approving a conditional driver’s license that will allow Renfrow to drive for work purposes.
Renfrow’s attorney, Seth Tipton, asked Brown to consider crafting a sentence that would allow Renfrow to continue to work and move forward with his recovery.
According to police reports at the time of the July 2020 accident, Renfrow was driving a 1994 Chevrolet GC1 west in the 100 block of C.R. 56 when he hit a car head-on. The driver of the vehicle complained of pain and a broken ankle. Her passenger also was injured, police reported.
During Monday’s sentencing hearing, Brown described Renfrow’s blood-alcohol concentration at the time of the accident as being “frighteningly high” and nearly three times the legal limit.
Brown noted it is Renfrow’s fourth conviction for drinking and driving.
“Drinking and driving is very, very serious stuff,” Brown added.
Renfrow told the court that since the accident, he has completed a nine-month residential program at Serenity House and continues to be active in the recovery community for sobriety maintenance.
He said he was thankful that the injuries sustained by the two individuals in other vehicle, as well as himself, were not more serious.
