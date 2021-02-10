AUBURN — A groundbreaking ceremony for the new Credent Wealth Management headquarters will take place Thursday at 11 a.m. at the construction site, 200 E. 7th St., in downtown Auburn.
David and Stacy Hefty of Auburn founded Hefty Wealth Partners in Auburn in 2003. The company merged with other national locations in 2018 to form CX Institutional, doing business as Credent Wealth Management. Credent Wealth Management is currently headquartered one block west from the new building site.
Credent Wealth Management provides financial planning and advisory services on $1.3 billion of assets under management.
After construction, the new Credent Wealth Management national headquarters will house executives, a business development team, national support staff and local wealth partners and financial advisers. A three-story building will be constructed on the northeast corner of the historic downtown Auburn courthouse square with room for Credent to grow, as well as room for other businesses to lease.
Planning and construction of the project is being led by design-builder Michael Kinder & Sons. Family owned and operated since 1892, the company has built new industrial facilities, houses of worship, health care facilities, senior care residences, college campuses and office buildings.
