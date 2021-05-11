Officers arrest 14
AUBURN — Local police officers arrested 14 people from May 5-9, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Katrina Dillow, 24, of the 300 block of Walnut Street, Butler, was arrested May 5 at 7:33 p.m. by the Butler Police Department on a DeKalb County warrant charging her with possession of marijuana, a Class C misdemeanor.
Nancy Bailey, 37, of the 4900 block of C.R. 71, Butler, was arrested May 5 at 11:15 p.m. by the Butler Police Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear in court on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor; operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a Schedule I or II controlled substance, a Class C misdemeanor; possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Ryan Lamson, 40, of the 200 block of Campbell Street, Corunna, was arrested May 6 at 9:42 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 5 felony.
Davonte Grant, 23, of the 3000 block of Central Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested May 6 at 4:39 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor.
Chantel Bahney, 28, of the 200 block of West 19th Street, Auburn, was arrested May 7 at 9:22 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of resisting a law enforcement officer, a Class A misdemeanor; public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor; and disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor.
Shyann Osterberg, 24, of the 100 block of South Randolph Street, Garrett, was arrested May 7 at 10:15 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear for an extradition hearing.
Thomas Crabtree, 35, of the 100 block of West Bayview Lane, Butler, was arrested May 7 at 10:15 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant charging him with nonsupport of a dependent, a Level 6 felony.
Jolyn Combs, 46, of Spencerville, was arrested May 7 at 3:42 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor, and criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor.
Ivan Legorreta, 36, of the 1500 block of East Paulding Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested May 8 at 12:17 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of operating a vehicle never receiving a license, a Class C misdemeanor.
Jackson Strubing, 36, of the 200 block of West High Street, Hicksville, Ohio, was arrested May 8 at 1:38 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
David Myers, 30, of the 15100 block of Edgewood Drive, Huntertown, was arrested May 8 at 1:46 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of violation of specialized driving privileges, a Class C misdemeanor, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Jericho Budd-Davis, 18, of the 1600 block of Wayne Street, Auburn, was arrested May 9 at 3:51 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of minor consumption, a Class C misdemeanor.
Lance Barnhart, 19, of the 200 block of East Webster Street, Ashley, was arrested May 9 at 3:51 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor; driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor; and minor consumption, a Class C misdemeanor.
Logan Traster, 20, of the 600 block of Erie Pass, Auburn, was arrested May 9 at 3:57 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor and minor consumption, a Class C misdemeanor.
Vehicles collide on Interstate 69
WATERLOO — Two vehicles collided on Interstate 69 Sunday at 11:06 a.m. as one was trying to avoid another crash site, Waterloo Marshal Jay Oberholtzer reported.
No one was injured. Police estimated total damage at $5,000 to $10,000.
A police report said Boonying Parker, 75, of Ashley was traveling southbound in the right lane of l-69 at the 336 mile marker. Christopher S. Prater, 38, Auburn was traveling southbound in the left lane.
As Parker was approaching emergency lights on the west berm from a police car investigating a vehicle crash, she started to make a lane change. The left front of Parker’s 2012 Chevrolet Impala struck Prater’s 2013 Chevrolet Silverado in the right rear bumper. Both drivers then pulled over to the right berm.
