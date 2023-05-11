AUBURN — The DeKalb County Council will receive updated information on the impacts of a possible wheel tax when it meets in June, council President Rick Ring reported Tuesday.
Ring said he has asked financial consultant Jeff Peters to update wheel tax information presented in August 2022 and present it at the council’s June meeting.
Funding for the county highway department comes from the gas tax that is collected by the state, Ring noted. In November last year, he cautioned that the county’s fiscal plan shows that in 2025, the highway department will be “under water.”
“We need to look at the wheel tax,” Ring said Tuesday.
Money from a wheel tax only may be used for road construction and maintenance, he explained.
“It cannot be applied to salaries. It cannot be applied to other needs,” Ring added.
“It does not have anything to do with the fact that we’re moving the highway department from one building to another. It must go towards roads,” he said.
Ring said DeKalb County’s neighboring counties of Noble, Steuben and LaGrange all have enacted a wheel tax.
He said the matter has been voted down in DeKalb County on a number of occasions.
If a wheel tax is to be implemented, the deadline for it to take effect in 2024 is Sept. 1, so the latest the council could vote on it would be its August meeting, Ring added.
With information to be provided by Peters in June, the council will need to see what kind of money can be generated and what it would do with the money. The county’s assets management plan will help determine the condition of the roads and how much road work needs to be done, the council heard.
Ring noted that if a wheel tax is implemented, it would free up money that currently is used for roads to go to things such as salaries and employee costs.
“We’re asking the taxpayer to take a big hit. Property taxes are up a lot this year. And then we’re talking about putting a wheel tax on it. People on fixed incomes and low incomes, I don’t know how you’re going to do it. I really don’t. This is a hit,” said Councilman Dave Yarde.
“I mean, if you haven’t looked at some of your property taxes, you might want to take a look at them. By the time you add a wheel tax on it there, that’s a big bite out of people’s incomes there, and who knows what else is coming down the road. I’m really concerned about this.”
“I think we all are concerned as to where we are going to go,” Ring replied.
“But there are still things that we have to provide, that we have functions that we have to do.”
“There are. But maybe sometimes we have to say, ‘Hey, this is all we’ve got to spend,’” Yarde said.
“Well, I think that’s going to be our budget discussion,” Ring replied, “And why we’re going to spend time discussing it rather than having a parade of people telling us the same thing, presentation after presentation. “We all know that inflation is up and things are going to go up.”
Ring predicted this year’s budget session will be a “much more intense budget session” than the council has had in quite a while.
“But we’re in a position where we can do it because we have gotten a handle on these things over the last five to 10 years. The fact that we have a fiscal plan and we have tried to stay within that fiscal plan and have our cash balances at the end of the year is going to help us weather this storm,” Ring said.
