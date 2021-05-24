FORT WAYNE — Steel Dynamics Inc. announced Monday that Mark D. Millett of Auburn, a company founder and its president and chief executive officer, also will serve as the chairman of the board, effective immediately.
Pursuant to the company’s corporate governance policies, Keith E. Busse, also a company founder, has stepped down as chairman of the board to ensure an orderly transition of board leadership. Busse remains a director, based on the results of the company’s 2021 annual meeting of shareholders held May 19. James C. Marcuccilli will remain the company’s lead independent director.
“Mark has done a tremendous job leading the company,” Busse said in a news release. “He has a clear strategic vision for Steel Dynamics and has demonstrated effective execution of this strategy. I believe Mark and the Steel Dynamics team will propel the company forward through the next stage of growth. I am pleased to remain a director of the board and to continue to participate in the great strides and opportunities we expect for the future.”
“On behalf of the board of directors, we would like to sincerely thank Keith for his contributions and valuable insights while serving since inception as our chairman of the board,” Millett said in the news release. “His expertise in the industry, multitude of business relationships and wise judgment have been instrumental in guiding Steel Dynamics through many business and developmental milestones. I look forward to continuing to work closely with Keith as a director of our board.”
Millett has served on the board of directors since SDI’s inception in 1993. He became president and CEO of Steel Dynamics on Jan. 1, 2012, when Busse retired as CEO.
Steel Dynamics opened its first steel mill in rural Butler in the mid 1990s. It has grown to become one of the largest domestic steel producers and metals recyclers in the United States, with facilities located throughout the United States and in Mexico.
Steel Dynamics produces steel products including hot roll, cold roll and coated sheet steel, structural steel beams and shapes, rail, engineered special-bar-quality steel, cold finished steel, merchant bar products, specialty steel sections and steel joists and deck. In addition, the company produces liquid pig iron and processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap.
In addition to its steel mill in Butler, it operates a New Millennium Building Systems plant in rural Butler and an OmniSource recycling station in Auburn.
