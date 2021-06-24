WATERLOO — Justin Hoard will move from his role as associate principal at DeKalb Middle School to become the new principal at McKenney-Harrison Elementary School.
The DeKalb Central school board approved the appointment Thursday night. Hoard will replace Alisa Smith, who has resigned.
The board approved a 215-day contract for Hoard, beginning July 1, with a salary of $80,460 and an administrative benefit package of $22,500.
“With the resignation of principal Alisa Smith, the responsibility to find the next building leader was paramount. Finding an excellent fit for McKenney-Harrison Elementary School became the ultimate objective, and I believe we accomplished that goal with Mr. Hoard,” Superintendent Steve Teders said in his recommendation to the board.
Teders said an extensive process and rigorous rounds of interviews were conducted, which included stakeholders ranging from staff and parents to administrators and a member of the school board.
Teders said Hoard has a wide range of experiences in education, including the last two years as associate principal at the middle school. Prior to coming to DeKalb Central, he spent time at South Montgomery Schools and Hamilton Community Schools in the roles of teacher, athletic director, assistant principal and transportation director, Teders said. He also has experience as a science, technology engineering and math consultant, which, Teders said, “will lend itself quite well with DeKalb Central’s STEAM initiative in the elementary.”
“Mr. Hoard has the skills and characteristics to be an outstanding elementary principal. He is passionate about children and believes in the power of relationship building. In his short time at DeKalb Middle School, he has demonstrated the ability to create a positive rapport with students, staff and parents. He has already proven himself as a valuable member of the DeKalb Central leadership team, and I look forward to working with him as he takes on this growth opportunity,” Teders said.
Hoard welcomed the opportunity to serve in his new role. He said that while he was engaged in his consulting work prior to coming to DeKalb Central, he realized he missed the connection with students.
“My ‘why’ was I loved that connection with the kids, and as I was consulting I’d missed that so much,” he said.
When the principal position at McKenney-Harrison opened, Hoard said, he felt the time was right to push himself and step into a building leadership role.
“I’m incredibly excited about it. I think it’s a fun challenge. I can’t wait to meet all the kids. I can’t wait to meet all the staff members and just start building those relationships,” Hoard said.
“I know that McKenney has a wonderful staff, and it’s ready-made for me to get in and begin developing relationships and meeting kids and developing those partnerships with the parents and building that connection with the school and the community. Those are all things that are fun and exciting work to do, and that’s what I feel called to do. I feel like this is a great opportunity for me … I’m incredibly fortunate.”
Hoard’s wife, Laura, is a kindergarten teacher at Country Meadow Elementary School. The couple have two sons, Hudson, who will be a fifth-grader at Country Meadow, and Grayson, who will be entering second grade, also at Country Meadow.
