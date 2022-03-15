INDIANAPOLIS — The DeKalb Central school district will receive a $50,000 grant that will be used during the 2022-2023 school year to accelerate students’ learning across science, technology, engineering and mathematics disciplines, the Indiana Department of Education announced Friday.
The district is one of 48 school districts and charter schools across the state that will receive STEM Acceleration grant funding totaling more than $2.6 million.
“As our students explore, engage and gain experiences in STEM, they’re learning to solve real-world problems while building skills such as critical thinking, creativity, innovation and teamwork,” said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education. “Schools that receive this grant are leaning-in to increase intentional STEM learning and opportunities. This important work is the first step that may further lead to additional strategic community partnerships, state STEM certifications and students earning additional exploration and engagement in STEM careers.”
DeKalb Central’s district instructional innovation coordinator Amy Neal said DeKalb Middle School and DeKalb High School already offer many project-based learning and STEM courses.
“This grant will focus on developing foundational skills in our elementary schools. The training will begin with our elementary principals, instructional coaches, and volunteer lead teachers,” Neal said.
“The focus of the grant will be to build internal coaching capacity and support early adopters as they begin implementing project-based learning and STEM strategies over the next two years. They will attend various conferences as well as receive expert instructional coaching and release time to plan alongside their schools’ instructional coaches.”
Neal said the grant will support the district’s progress towards STEM certification in its schools.
“STEM and PBL will provide our students engaging instructional opportunities to practice and grow the ‘Portrait of a Baron Graduate’ competencies that include: adaptability, collaboration, communication, critical thinking, empathy, integrity, and perseverance. This set of skills was created by a group of over 70 community stakeholders to answer the question, ‘What skills and attributes do we want our students to master before graduating from DeKalb Central Schools?’” Neal added.
DeKalb Central Assistant Superintendent Lori Vaughn welcomed the award.
“Many thanks to our innovation coaches, Amy Neal, Kelly Hudson and Kelsey Pierce for writing this grant and lending their time and expertise for success,” she said.
First launched in the 2018-2019 school year, the STEM Acceleration Grant is a competitive grant that helps schools increase students’ access to STEM courses, programs and resources. The grant focuses on helping schools implement research-based, high-quality teaching practices and professional development for educators that helps build a culture of STEM leadership in schools.
This year, more than 70% of school districts awarded a STEM Acceleration Grant have one or more schools that are currently working to become STEM Certified Schools, which recognizes schools for their focus on inquiry, project-based learning, community engagement, entrepreneurship, student-centered classrooms, and out-of-school time STEM activities.
While students continue to recover from COVID-19-related learning disruptions, schools were encouraged to focus their grant proposals on learning recovery for students most impacted academically by these disruptions.
This grant is funded by state appropriations to IDOE for STEM program alignment. More than 150 schools have been awarded STEM Acceleration Grants since 2018, with grants totaling more than $9.2 million. The awardees for the 2022-2023 school year include 18 first-time recipients.
The STEM Acceleration Grant is one of several IDOE-led initiatives focused on STEM education. These include the STEM Certified School program, as well as the state’s recently-developed priorities for STEM education. To implement these priorities, IDOE is working with educators and schools across the state to provide high-quality, integrated STEM learning opportunities to all students. Schools can currently opt in to the voluntary coalition with IDOE to integrate high-quality STEM instruction through a locally-managed coaching model.
