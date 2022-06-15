AUBURN — DeKalb County native Colleen McNabb-Everage will join the Fort Wayne Jazz Orchestra Combo to bring some great jazz standards to life on the DeKalb County Outdoor Theater stage Friday at 7:30 p.m.
McNabb-Everage has been singing Jazz for a very long time and her musical style has been compared to Carmen McCrae and Shirley Horn.
She grew up in rural DeKalb County and moved to Chicago from Indiana. While in Chicago, she studied with Blue Note recording artists Jackie Allen and Patricia Barber and performed as a vocalist for the Joey DeFrancesco Trio. She then toured and performed nationally and internationally with renowned jazz artists such as George Coleman, David “Fathead” Newman and George Benson.
She returned to northeastern Indiana, fell in love and now devotes her time to all things Angola, her two children and her husband. The concert is sponsored by the Auburn Arts Commission, in tribute and in memory of former arts commission members Kathie Swaim, Sirleine Smith, Priscilla Creaven and Deb Argast.
The DeKalb Outdoor Theater is a private organization run by a board of directors and dedicated volunteers. The DeKalb Outdoor Theater is located at 301 S. Center St., adjacent to the DeKalb County Fairgrounds and has plenty of off-street parking available.
Those attending are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or a blanket.
All Friday Night Performance Series events are free admission to the public. Sponsorships and donations help to sustain this activity and are tax deductible through the Community Foundation of DeKalb County.
To see the complete schedule now, visit dekalboutdoortheater.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.