SPENCERVILLE — Supper on the Bridge will take place Saturday, Aug. 21, on the Spencerville Covered Bridge.
There will be two settings — one at 5 p.m. and one at 7 p.m. Dutch Heritage will be catering a meal of grilled chicken thighs and cheddar loaves, cheesy ranch red potatoes, green beans, salad, bread, pie and drink.
Ken Jehle will provide guitar music.
Those attending must be 18 years or older. No alcohol will be allowed on the bridge.
To make reservations or for more information, call Roberta Carnahan at 750-3425.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.