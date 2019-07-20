Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, courthouse, Auburn. A closed, executive session will take place at 1 p.m. to discuss filling open positions and current employees.
6 p.m. — Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board, Garrett High School room 120.
6 p.m. — Hamilton Redevelopment Commission, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St.
7 p.m. — Hamilton Plan Commission, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St.
7 p.m. — DeKalb County Board of Health, DeKalb County Health Department, 220 E. 7th St., Suite 110, Auburn.
Tuesday
6 p.m. — Auburn Board of Zoning Appeals, City Hall council chambers, 210 E. Ninth St.
6 p.m. — Auburn Parks and Recreation Board, Rieke Park Lodge, Auburn.
7 p.m. — Corunna Town Council, Town Hall.
Wednesday
4:30 p.m. — Ashley Town Council, budget workshop meeting, Ashley Community Center.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners’ Court, second floor, courthouse, 100 S. Main St.
9 a.m. — Auburn Board of Public Works and Safety, council chambers, City Hall, 210 E. Ninth St.
