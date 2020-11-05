AUBURN — The eight limestone lampposts surrounding the DeKalb County Courthouse in Auburn were cracking, even crumbling in places.
After a lengthy search for a solution, the County Commissioners called C&S Masonry Restoration, which sent a crew that arrived Oct. 26.
The South Bend company has done extensive work on historic buildings at the University of Notre Dame, including the famous mural known as “Touchdown Jesus.”
When the restoration experts reached Auburn, they found, “The columns were really deteriorating, and the paint was starting to chip off,” said Aaron Marsh, superintendent of a three-man crew that came to the rescue.
“The weather really plays a role in making the stones fall apart,” Marsh said, and Indiana winters have been taking their toll on the courthouse for 106 years.
In some places, decorative wreaths on the columns had nearly disintegrated.
The masonry crew went to work patching cracks in columns and installing new limestone in one base where it was needed.
“You don’t want to make them look like brand-new. You want to make them look as good as they can for 100 years old,” Marsh said.
The team used a special mortar that requires a license to buy it and two weeks of training to be certified to use it.
“It bonds to it really well and makes it look like limestone,” Marsh said about the material.
Along with patching, the crew used the mortar to repair the columns’ decorative wreath designs and carve new wreaths where the originals had deteriorated.
“You patch it on there, you build it out, and you’ve got to use different tools to carve it out … and try to make it as detailed as possible, or as close as we can get it,” Marsh said.
In one of the final steps Thursday, the workmen applied masonry coating, first in white, followed by a gray coat to match the exterior of the building.
“This lets it breathe and let the moisture in and out,” Marsh said about the “very expensive” coating.
Water, salt, freezing and thawing are the enemies of the columns, he said.
“Limestone’s so porous, it really sucks (in) whatever is around it. This should help it be able to breathe out, but not take so much in,” Marsh said.
The crew expects to finish Monday, two weeks after the project started. The county will pay $42,680 for the restoration work. According to Marsh, it should be a good investment.
“This should last quite a long time,” he predicted, “30 years with that coating.”
