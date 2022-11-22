AUBURN — It’s time for the second annual DABA Holiday Cheer Award
Last year, the Downtown Auburn Business Association and Auburn Main Street teamed up to celebrate holiday cheer in the downtown Auburn business community. Shoppers are invited to vote for the business with the most holiday cheer.
Businesses are encouraged to not only decorate for the holidays, but also to entice shoppers to vote for them by any means necessary. Holiday bribery may include snacks, discounts and hot cocoa. In last year’s contest, all means of holiday silliness were encouraged and utilized.
While 9th Street Brew was last year’s winner, the coveted trophy is once again up for grabs.
Shoppers are encouraged to vote online by scanning the QR code at participating businesses. Voting ends at 7 p.m. Dec. 2 during December’s First Friday.
The trophy will be delivered in surprise fashion to the winner at 7:30 p.m. during December’s First Friday Fun.
