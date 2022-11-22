The 9th Street Brew coffee shop won downtown Auburn’s first Holiday Cheer decorating contest. Co-owner Dawn Burris holds the traveling trophy in front of one of three large Christmas trees inside the shop. With her are co-owner Kyrstin Kocher, kneeling, and Downtown Auburn Business Association representatives Jan Bundy, standing left, and Jama Smith, right. Voting for the 2022 contest began Tuesday and continues through 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 by scanning QR codes on participating businesses.