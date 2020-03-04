AUBURN — Junior Achievement of DeKalb Central and DeKalb Eastern held its annual bowl-a-thon fundraising events at Auburn Bowl and Butler Bowl on Feb. 23-24.
The organization reported the two-day event was a success, securing $16,208 for JA programs in DeKalb Central, DeKalb Eastern and Lakewood Park schools. The event was sponsored by Oak Partners and Steel Dynamics Inc. Their sponsorships allow every fundraising dollar to go directly into the programming budget that supports the three school districts.
The event hosted 24 teams between the two bowling alleys. Each team was asked to raise a minimum of $380, but many teams went above and beyond that goal. The highest-earning team was from Metal Technologies, with DeKalb Middle School’s student council finishing a close second.
In Metal Technologies’ internal fundraising competition, Paul Grider’s team pulled ahead raising $2,115, followed by $1,425 raised by a second MTI team. Grider has been attending the JA event for over 10 years. As a fundraising captain, Grider and his teams have raised more than $18,000 in his 10 years at the event.
This year was Grider’s last year as a team captain. When asked why JA is important for students, he said, “JA is a program for financial learning tailored to today’s youth. It helps provide them with a basic understanding of the financial world we live in.”
JA said it is grateful for Grider’s generosity over the years and his passion towards educating students in DeKalb County.
The DeKalb Middle School student council raised its team’s money through a school-wide “Penny Wars” competition. Homerooms competed against each another to see which one could raise the most money. A homeroom from each grade level won a pizza party for the students’ efforts.
“We were very impressed with how much money we were able to raise. Everyone was excited to contribute in the fundraising and we had a lot of fun,” said student council president Elizabeth Jones.
“It was a good experience to see what we could accomplish if we worked together,” student council representative Robert McKenzie added.
All of the dollars raised will benefit Junior Achievement programs in DeKalb Central, DeKalb Eastern and Lakewood Park schools. This year, over 4,000 students will benefit from Junior Achievement programs.
Beyond the traditional in-school programs, some students will participate in JA BizTown and JA Finance Park, the capstone experiences at the new JA facility on Wallen Road in Fort Wayne. New this year, DeKalb High School will pilot a JA Personal Finance program for all seniors this spring with hopes of spreading this to the other schools in the county.
“Community volunteers deliver pre-K-12th grade programs which foster work-readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy skills, and use experiential learning to inspire students to dream big and reach their potential,” said Nora Schwartz, JA area development manager for DeKalb County.
“This cannot be accomplished without the generous support of local business, schools, and community,” she said. “The children in school today will someday lead our city, state and nation.”
Junior Achievement forms partnerships between business leaders and educators that help students develop better economic and work skills, enabling them to be better employees, employers and citizens in the future.
Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana was incorporated in 1952. This year, Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana will reach over 143,000 students across a 30-county area. To learn more about JA, to become a volunteer, or to sponsor a classroom in DeKalb County, contact Schwartz at Nora.Schwartz@ja.org or visit the organization’s website, jani.org.
