BUTLER — It’s a combination of academics and fine arts.
Students in DeKalb Eastern’s long-running Horizon summer academy had the opportunity to show their budding talents recently on the main stage in the Millie Hansen Auditorium at Eastside Junior-Senior High School.
The Horizons summer academy is a three-week summer enrichment program that combines academics and the fine arts. DeKalb Eastern students in grades 4-6 are invited based on their academic performance during the school year, organizers explained.
The program was taught by Jessi Snyder, Jeff Weimer and Hannah Ehle.
This year’s theme was fairy tales. Each day the students participated in language arts, music, art, and theater activities that were fairy-tale themed.
During language arts, students and instructors explored different fairy tales and discovered how authors take a well-known fairy tale and break it apart to create a new story.
The students then wrote their own fractured fairy tale scripts which they performed for their families Wednesday, June 14. During art time, they created prince and princess portraits using a collage technique, painted castle towers, origami dragons, and clay mythical creatures. In music, they learned basic vocal performance techniques which they showcased during their performance by singing songs from the well known fractured fairy tale, “Shrek the Musical.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.