AUBURN — The Auburn Fire Department responded to the 600 block of East 3rd Street at 8:16 a.m. Tuesday when a dryer fire was reported.
“The dryer drum had two small holes burnt through, but no fire. There was light smoke in the home, and we used a fan to ventilate the home,” said Fire Chief Michael VanZile.
Firefighters returned to their stations at 8:50 a.m.
