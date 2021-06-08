AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Tuesday confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents.
The county has reported 15 cases in the first eight days of June, an average of fewer than two per day. New cases have been in single digits each day since a report of 12 cases on May 7.
Tuesday’s new patients include one in the 41-50 age bracket and one between the ages of 51 and 60.
They bring the total to 4,412 positive cases in DeKalb County since the first case was reported March 24, 2020.
The Indiana Department of Health said Tuesday that 302 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 747,447 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus.
To date, 13,278 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 10 from Monday. Another 418 probable deaths have been reported.
A total of 3,527,622 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,525,889 on Monday. A total of 10,572,711 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.
To find testing sites around the state, Hoosiers can visit coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 12 and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine; individuals younger than age 18 are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine only. To find a vaccination clinic, people can visit ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are accepted at most sites.
As of Tuesday, a total of 5,297,222 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 2,694,918 first doses and 2,602,304 individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
