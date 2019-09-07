AUBURN — The 15th annual DeKalb County Domestic Violence Awareness Conference will take place Oct. 17 from 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. at the Baymont by Wyndham Hotel, 306 Touring Drive, Auburn.
Speakers will include Kerry Hyatt-Bennett of the Indiana Coalition on Domestic Violence, Nicki Meier and Trake Turner of the Fort Wayne Center for Non-Violence, Lee David, executive director of the Community Anti-Violence Alliance in Steuben and LaGrange counties, Jennifer Helms of Indiana Legal Services and survivor Jonnie LaRowe.
Dutch Heritage will provide a continental breakfast and lunch. The cost is $40 per person or group registration fee of $30 per person if there are four or more from the same organization.
Registration and payment may be mailed to DVTF Inc., P.O. Box 15, Auburn, IN 46706. Online registration is available at eventbrite.com/e/dekalb-county-domestic-violence-awareness-conference-tickets-71553282795.
