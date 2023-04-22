David Bundy, Republican
Incumbent, District 4
1.Why should voters select you to continue serving on the City Council?
As a member of the Auburn City Council I have attempted with all of my decisions to keep the citizens of Auburn in mind. There have been times that I have talked to city employees and citizens in my district to get their opinions and input as to any issues in discussion.
I have always tried to be financially responsible and base my decisions as to what makes the most sense financially and reasonable for the city. I have no personal gain to be made as a member of the Auburn City Council.
2. Please identify accomplishments made during your term of office.
I was able to help get longevity pay for the Auburn police and Auburn fire departments. By offering this, we were able to raise the standings within the state emergency services and keep the good people that we have in those departments. In addition, longevity pay helps us to recruit and be able to stay at full force, which a lot of departments in other communities are unable to do.
3. What are some future goals and projects you want to accomplish?
I would like to see the city of Auburn continue to grow and provide the best services and amenities for the citizens of Auburn. We have a strong and thriving downtown and I would like to see that continue and be the best it can be.
I would like to see more people make the decision to locate in Auburn based on quality of place initiatives that we currently have and are continuing to add. I would like to see Auburn continue to attract new businesses that further enhance the experience of living in this community.
4. As you are aware, there have been some personnel changes in several city departments, including the complete turnover in the building, planning and development department as well as leadership changes in others. As a council member, how do you respond to questions and/or criticisms with regard to the turnover within departments? How do you address issues moving forward?
There are times that decisions have been made involving city departments and department personnel. The reasons for those decisions have not always been made clear. In one particular situation, council members were not briefed as to what was going on until after the fact. In my opinion, there could have been other solutions instead of eliminating personnel.
If the Mayor would be more open to discussing issues with the council instead of leaving us in the dark, I believe better decisions could be made on the behalf of our citizens. The council would be more open to ideas if the mayor would be transparent and willing to discuss issues and projects with detailed information. How can we make decisions when information isn’t shared in a timely manner?
In moving forward, I would hope there would be more communication involving the council and allowing our input to be taken into consideration. We are all elected by the citizens of Auburn and therefore we are all accountable to them.
5. Please provide some biographical information, including family, organizations and volunteer roles.
I was born in Findlay, Ohio and moved to Auburn when I was in elementary school. I consider Auburn to be my home.
After graduating from high school, I found myself interested in law enforcement and joined the Auburn Police Department to provide service to the citizens of Auburn. I graduated from the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy and stayed with the Auburn Police Department until I retired in 2009, at which time I joined the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office where I am still employed.
I am a lifelong member of the Auburn First United Methodist Church. I currently oversee the financial obligations of the church as a member of the trustees committee.
I am married and have a daughter. She moved away for years and she and her husband decided they wanted their children to grow up with all the wonderful things in Auburn that they grew up with, so they moved home and have four children. We love spending time with our grandchildren and doing together all the things Auburn has to offer.
6. Please include any information that you would like voters to know.
Auburn has always been my home and therefore I am committed to the best that this city can be. I have always strived to make the best decisions that I feel would be in the best interest for our citizens.
My constituents have called me in the past with concerns and I’m happy to make their concerns known, as I know how important it is for them to have a voice in our decision making. Thank you for allowing me the opportunity to serve you, the citizens of Auburn.
