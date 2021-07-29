Skate park to host competition
AUBURN — A new event is coming to the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair.
The Auburn Parks and Recreation Board approved a competition at the skate park in Eckhart Park at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2.
The competition is limited to 40 competitors broken down into four different age divisions. A panel of judges will hand out first-, second- and third-place awards in the four divisions.
Vendors will be on site. More details will be available in the coming weeks on the park department’s website, auburnin.recdesk.com or its Facebook page.
