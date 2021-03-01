AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Monday reported nine new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents over a three-day weekend period.
New cases averaged three per day over Saturday, Sunday and Monday. The county also reported three new cases Friday, which was the lowest one-day total since two cases were reported on Aug. 13.
Monday’s report continues a declining trend in which 38 cases have been confirmed in the past seven days.
The new cases bring the county’s total to 3,888 since the start of the pandemic.
Tuesday’s new patients include one between birth and age 10; five between ages 11-20; one between 31-40; two who are 61-70 years old; and none over the age of 70.
A total of 75 county residents have died while positive for the coronavirus, according to the county Health Department, although the Indiana Department of Health is reporting 78 deaths in the county.
After posting some of its best COVID-19 numbers ever in February, Indiana is opening March on a low note, and not in a negative way.
New cases of COVID-19 reported Sunday and Monday were running below last week’s same-day comparisons, positivity remains low, and few deaths were reported.
On the first day of March, Indiana recorded 540 new cases of COVID-19 across the state, the lowest single-day total since Sept. 21. That result came on lower-than-typical testing numbers, however, with a positivity rate of 3.78%.
Sunday’s total was also low, at 731 cases and positivity of 2.32% on more typical testing numbers.
Both one-day counts were below the same-day comparisons from a week ago, so Indiana is stepping into March at a level even below the low numbers being posted at the end of February.
The state recorded 17 deaths Sunday and 20 on Monday, as those numbers have continued to trend downward in 2021 and as the number of people hospitalized has continued to deflate.
Hospitalizations dropped slightly to 763 patients total in treatment, which is in the range typical day during summer 2020, when cases and activity were much lower than in spring and fall.
Indiana on Sunday passed 8 million total tests administered since the start of the pandemic. Of those, about 3.1 million unique Hoosiers have been tested, representing about 46% of the state’s total population. That means every Hoosier who has been tested has averaged slightly more than 2.5 tests so far.
Locally, northeast Indiana continues to see minimal new COVID-19 activity.
Over the past two days, Noble County recorded eight new cases of COVID-19, DeKalb County had six, Steuben County five and LaGrange County just one.
No new deaths were reported in the four-county area. The region had only seven deaths in February, significantly lower than more than 25 in January and more than 60 in both November and December.
