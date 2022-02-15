AUBURN — DeKalb Central elementary schools held their annual school level science fair Saturday for students in grades first through fifth grade.
Xavier Baumgartner, a second grader took first place overall for his engineering project. Callen Lapham, a fourth grader took second place overall, placing first in physics and astronomy. Abigail Todd, a fourth grader, took third place overall with her engineering project.
The fair was judged by the Honorable Judge Adam Squiller, Ron Hefty, Cameron Moore, Susan Zuber and Det. Brady Thomas. Sponsoring this year’s fair was State Farm Insurance, Steel Dynamics, Nucor, Metal Technologies, Therma Tru, Auburn Moose, Bowers Engineering, Brown and Brown Insurance, Rathburn Tool and Mad Anthony’s.
The top three students were honored in eight divisions. The top placers in each category included:
• Physics and astronomy — Callen Lapham (first), Loralei King and Charlotte Hissong (second) and Connor Cottrell (third)
• Chemistry — Khirington Carteaux (first), Sara Phillips (second) and Kai Friedel (third)
• Engineering — Xavier Baumgartner (first), Todd Abigail (second) and Grayson Kling (third)
• Plant science — Alexandria Baumgartner (first), Sarah Holt (second) and Leala Kline (third)
• Earth and environmental science — Mylan Mosier (first), Maggie Karch (second) and Mason Hutto (third)
• Microbiology — Kenzie Dunn (first), Alivia Sassanella (second) and Macy Rigelman (third)
• Robotics and embedded systems — Anna Holbrook (first)
• Behavioral and social sciences — Raegan Dunn (first), Maleigha Kling (second) and Hadley Souder (third)
Category winners each received a trophy and first place received a $25 prize.
The top five in each grade level included:
• First grade — Maliegha Kling (first), Dexter Penrod (second), Coby Hofmeyer (third), Quinlynn Lapham (fourth) and Cheyenne Wetzel (fifth)
• Second grade — Xavier Baumgartner (first), Raegan Dunn (second), Alivia Sassanella (third), Kai Freidel (fourth) and Parker Hartranft (fifth)
• Third grade — Sara Phillips (first), Connor Cottrell (second), Willow Sutton (third), Mylan Mosier (fourth) and Kensley Mumaw
• Fourth grade — Callen Lapham (first), Abigail Todd (second), Anna Holbrook (third), Kenzie Dunn (fourth) and Grayson Kling (fifth)
• Fifth grade — Alexandria Baumgartner (first), Sarah Holt (second), Khirington Carteaux (third), Loralei King and Charlotte Hissong (fourth) and Harleigh Cool-Pfefferkorn (fifth)
