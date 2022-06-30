AUBURN — The Auburn Great Race teams’ stories from the road included breakdowns, wrong turns, fighting a car with vapor lock issues and many other memorable moments.
Auburn’s two teams shared their experiences with family, friends and other residents of DeKalb County Wednesday night at the National Auto and Truck Museum.
One thing all the race participants agreed on after their first race was the desire to take part in the race again. With that in mind, the teams are already planning for next year’s race.
Teams from Auburn both had good showings in their first attempts to run the race which started in Warwick, Rhode Island, traveling over 1,600 miles through 10 states to Fargo, North Dakota.
The X Cup team finished in 62nd place, 7 minutes and 46.83 seconds off the leader, while a team made up of John McCollough and Connor Miller, competing in the Rookie Class, finished in 89th place, 15 minutes and 59 seconds off the lead.
The winning team of Josh Hull and Trevor Stahl, driving a 1932 Ford Speedster, completed the nine-day race only 48.96 seconds off of a perfect time.
“The fact that these guys got these cars across the finish line was amazing,” said Craig Floyd, president of the Early Ford V-8 Museum. “To do what they accomplished is amazing.”
Along the way, the teams driving a 1941 Ford and 1948 Ford, encountered several challenges, including having to replace the transmission in the ’48 Ford upon arrival to Warwick, Rhode Island. The team also faced vapor lock issues in one of its cars throughout the race.
Despite all the setbacks, team members said they had nothing but a good time.
“This is the coolest thing I have ever done and it wouldn’t have been possible without all of you,” said Gavin Swift of Auburn, thanking everyone in attendance Wednesday night.
John Taller, of Huntertown, said he didn’t expect the race to be as fun as it was.
McCollough, of Auburn, said he went into the race not expecting a lot, but quickly realized that competitors are one big family. “Every day, there was something else, every hour of every day there was a memory being made.
“The camaraderie between teams was great,” Swift said.
That camaraderie between teams was taken to the next level by the two teams from Auburn as they jumped into action the Friday night before the race started when a fellow competitor had issues with the transmission on his Model A.
Don Monesmith, president of the National Auto and Truck Museum, said Wednesday night that this year’s race was the last race for the driver and navigator of the Model T as both are battling cancer.
Not knowing that at the time, the youth from Auburn didn’t hesitate to jump in and help repair the transmission, completing it at 2:30 a.m. June 18, just hours before the start of the Trophy Run before leaving on the race Sunday, June 19.
Members of the X Cup team from Auburn also served as tech inspectors before the race, which they also gained praise for. The team went as far as disqualifying one of its own cars, causing them to fix an issue and retech it.
For their efforts, the teams earned the “Our Best Friend Award” and an award from the RPM Foundation.
Jack Pontios of Auburn, said one of the big challenges of the race was learning to ignore what everyone else was doing.
With teams being staggered on the starting line every minute, teams often came upon other teams on the route. The challenge is to follow the directions of your navigator and stick to the plan for the day.
Day 4 may have been the easiest for the Auburn crew as they encountered some roads they were familiar with as they entered into Indiana, passing through DeKalb County briefly on their way to South Bend for a lunch stop at the Studebaker Museum before ending the day in Plainfield, Illinois.
Pontios said as a navigator, going through Indiana he knew exactly where they were going.
“It was a breath of fresh air,” he said.
Connor Miller of Warren, said not being from the area was a disadvantage for him as a navigator. It didn’t slow the team down though, because McCollough, an Auburn resident, knew exactly where to go.
Taller said it wasn’t until Day 7 that his team got the hang of incorporating stops into their calculations. It was a conversation with a fellow team that helped Taller and his team improve their time as they took another team’s advice on having to stop at stop signs.
Looking ahead to next year, the guys haven’t made any decisions on what cars will be driven in the race.
It was also announced on Wednesday that Auburn will host a regional Great Race on May 18-21, 2023. The regional race will bring over 70 teams to the area over the four-day period.
