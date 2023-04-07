SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Auburn native Robin R. (Carper) Harrold, LTC / 05, retired from the United States Army Nurse Corps after 25 years, seven months and 20 days of service.
Harrold entered the U.S. Army through the Reserve Officer Training Course (ROTC) at Ball State University as a registered nurse in February 1997. She was assigned to Fort Carson, Colorado as a second lieutenant for her first duty station.
Through her career, Harrold completed various military courses at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio. She specialized in obstetrics/maternal child care in 1998 at Tripler Medical Center in Hawaii and also obtained a specialty certificate in obstetrics inpatient nursing.
Harrold received a Master’s degree in nursing education in 2008 from the University of Indianapolis. Her last assignment was as Director, 68 C, License Practical Nurse Course Phase II at Joint Base in San Antonio.
Harrold is the daughter of Lynn and Connie Sue (Woodcock) Carper of Auburn. Harrold and her husband James are the parents of Savannah, Sienna and Samuel. James Harrold is the son of Michael and Patricia Harrold.
Family and friends can contact Harrold by email at rbnharrold@yahoo.com.
