AUBURN — The public will have the chance to tour the antique village of Jack and Monica Cook, as well as enjoy homemade pie and ice cream Saturday.
The event will take place at the Cooks’ village outside their home at 3815 C.R. 35, Auburn, from 1-4 p.m. Freewill donations will be accepted, with proceeds benefiting the Jackson Center Historic Grange Hall project on C.R. 60.
The Cooks have turned their side yard into a 10-building frontier town of the late 1800s. It features a replica general store, post office, doctor’s office, church, jail, saloon, barbershop and outhouse and blacksmith shop, as well as antiques on display.
The 120-year-old Jackson Center Historic Grange Hall once stood at the southwest corner of C.R. 60 and C.R. 35 in Jackson Township and was moved to a private property on C.R. 60 just east of the original site about 40 years ago. There, it served as a storage building behind the former Mettert property. It was moved to its current site west of the Jackson Township fire hall in September 2018.
The 30-by-60-foot building was once used for elections, Grange Hall meetings, church activities, reunions and 4-H club get-togethers. Hopes are to use it for informal gatherings and receptions in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.