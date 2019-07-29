ASHLEY — The community rallied for Olivia Stoy to make a bone marrow transplant possible a year ago.
Wednesday, Olivia rang a bell at Riley Hospital for Children, signaling the end to a long, complex cancer journey.
Friday, family and friends gathered at Tom and Megan Stoy’s home in rural Steuben County to celebrate Olivia’s cancer-free designation.
“I want to thank everybody that has helped me throughout my journey,” Olivia said Friday as guests began arriving at her family’s country home. There were balloons, food and a 4-H fair favorite — ice cream from the Future Farmers of America machine.
First and foremost, Olivia expressed gratitude for her parents.
“They have been so strong,” she said. “They’ve done so much for me, and they have been there for me.”
Her sister and brother, Evelyn and Preston, also gave of themselves. Olivia attended a cancer camp this summer, she said, and talked to some siblings of child cancer patients about their experiences.
Siblings of children with cancer feel a lot of stress, says an American Cancer Association report. Family routines change and the children may deal with a range of emotions. Olivia said she loves her brother and sister very much and understands that they’ve also suffered through her illness.
Olivia, 15, was diagnosed with T lymphoblastic lymphoma three years ago. She received a bone marrow transplant from Preston in late July 2018. Her recovery was a long one but following last week’s visit to Riley, she was officially pronounced in remission.
She has spent a lot of time at the Indianapolis children’s hospital. For awhile, she will continue to have appointments there one time a month. She has had her last appointment with the stem cell doctors and is back to meeting with oncology doctors.
Riley’s cancer care center opened in 1994. It was Indiana’s first and only pediatric cancer center and included the state’s only stem cell transplant unit.
While she was at Riley Wednesday, Olivia was given the go-ahead to ring a bell that hangs in the hallway.
“You’re always looking forward to ringing the bell and see other kids do it,” she said.
On the wall beside the bell is a poem. Each time a Riley cancer patient completes treatment, a special bell-ringing celebration takes place. Surrounded by her family, her favorite doctors and hospital staff, Olivia rang the bell and they recited the poem:
“Ring this bell, three times well. Its toll to clearly say: My treatment’s done, this course is run, and I am on my way!”
After taking her classes online last year while she healed, Olivia is on her way back to school in less than a month. The best thing about recovery, she said, is being able to experience day-to-day high school life. She looks forward to going to football games and being with her friends.
Prior to the start of school, she plans to go to the Indiana State Fair and cheer on her friend, Harper Henney, as she shows her animals.
“She’s been to Riley with me a few times,” said Olivia. When she was sick and hospitalized or holed up at home, Harper called her and checked in.
Though her medical issues often separated her from others, Olivia has been bolstered by many prayers and financial support that allowed the Stoys to start the Liv It Up Foundation, which assists families with children battling cancer. On Facebook, 9,441 people follow the Liv It Up page. People also can keep up with Olivia through her blog at livitup4kids.com.
Friday, Olivia, her family and her friends had a party. They celebrated Olivia’s health and the beginning of a new chapter in a loving local family’s life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.