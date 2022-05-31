AUBURN — Astral at Auburn was recently recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a 2022-23 Best Assisted Living Community.
The 166-unit senior living complex on Auburn’s west side opened in July 2021. The three-story facility features 65 assisted-living units and 32 memory-support apartments.
“We are honored to be recognized as one of the top senior living communities in the nation,” said Amanda Palace, executive director of Astral at Auburn. “Our team strives to always provide the best care and experiences to the residents at our community. As we continue in our second year of operation, we are committed to continuing to provide an excellent level of care and service.”
U.S. News reviewed resident surveys from the past year that highlighted the community experience of more than 200,000 current residents and family members at senior living communities across the nation. To receive the 2022-23 Best Assisted Living designation, communities had to receive the highest possible rating from satisfaction surveys administered between March 2021 and February 2022.
The inaugural U.S. News Best Senior Living ratings and profiles offer comprehensive information and exclusive analysis of consumer satisfaction data, evaluating such factors as community and activity, food and dining, caregiving, and management and staff for nearly 2,500 communities in the continental U.S. and Hawaii. For more than 30 years, U.S. News has offered unbiased quality reviews, providing information that helps people compare businesses and services. Whether picking a college, selecting a hospital or moving to a nursing home, consumers go to U.S. News to research and make consequential life decisions.
“Until now, families have had limited information when comparing providers of independent living, assisted living, memory care or continuing care,” said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News. “The Best Senior Living ratings fill this informational gap with comprehensive and transparent data to help older consumers and their families identify high-quality senior living communities that meet their needs and preferences.”
Astral at Auburn is among less than 1,300 senior living communities in the United States recognized this year.
Astral is located at 1675 W. 7th St. For more information, call 908-8300.
