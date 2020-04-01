Officers arrest eight
AUBURN — Local police officers arrested eight people from March 24-30, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Michael Pinkerton, 32, of Fort Wayne, was arrested March 24 at 10:55 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging a violation of pretrial release terms.
Jacob Hart, 25, listed in jail records as a homeless resident of Angola, was arrested March 27 at 6:32 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on DeKalb County warrant alleging contempt of court.
Kenneth Uetrecht, 48, listed in jail records as a homeless resident of Auburn, was arrested March 27 at 9:45 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor.
Dewayne Marion, 43, of the 100 block of North Wayne Street, Waterloo, was arrested March 28 at 1:51 a.m. by the Indiana State Police on charges of battery, a Class A misdemeanor, and domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Noah Kline, 22, of the 2300 block of Deforest Avenue, Angola, was arrested March 28 at 4:47 p.m. by the Steuben County authorities on a DeKalb County warrant alleging a probation violation.
Caleb Baker, 19, of the 5900 block of C.R. 7, Garrett, was arrested March 28 at 8:29 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor.
Chelsie Jordan, 29, of the 600 block of Rainbow Boulevard, Anderson, was arrested March 30 at 5:35 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Sarah Anderson, 54, of the 600 block of North 2nd Street, Decatur, was arrested March 30 at 7:37 p.m. by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
According to the Waterloo Marshal’s Department, Anderson was the driver at fault in a collision Monday at 5:09 p.m. at the intersection of Center Street and U.S. 6 in Waterloo.
Deputy Michael Polly of the Noble County Sheriff’s Department witnessed the collision. He told Waterloo Police that Anderson had stopped for a stop sign while traveling northbound on Center Street. He said she entered the intersection and her 2013 Chevrolet Cruze struck the driver’s side of a westbound 1999 Chevrolet pickup truck driven by Kolton Blizzard, 20, of Fort Wayne.
A police report said Anderson told a Waterloo officer that she did not know where she was, and she was trying to travel from Kendallville to Decatur.
