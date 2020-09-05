More thoughts this week to consider about introductions of a new significant other.
Allowing yourself alone time with your child(ren), prior to introductions, could prove very beneficial when deciding to introduce a new significant other, and here is why: Alone time will allow you to see your child’s psychological and emotional health needs, some of which may have resulted from your separation and/or divorce.
It might be time for a discussion about this new person, but you may decide after your alone time and discussion with your child(ren) that they are just not ready emotionally for a new person to be introduced to them, and that is OK.
Studies show that children want to know how a change is going to affect them. For that reason, it is important to reassure them that your love for them does not change, your time with them does not change, visitation and custody arrangements stay in place and Friday night movie pizza night does not change (if that is something you do). Nothing changes, and then let nothing change “because of” this new person. This seems simple enough, right? This is however, a real challenge for anyone who is in a co-parenting relationship, especially a new one.
Let me close with a thought to ponder for the next week: Have you given thought to a possibility that your child(ren) just may like the person (new significant other) that your ex has chosen to be with? Is that OK? Give some thought to that and how the alternative to that could affect your child(ren). That is why introduction timing is so important, as well as your child’s emotional health at the time.
I hope you all have a great week.
