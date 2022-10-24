Merit board meets Wednesday
AUBURN — The DeKalb County Merit Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the DeKalb County Jail break room at 215 E. 8th St., Auburn.
The purpose of the meeting is merit board applicant review and an executive session.
