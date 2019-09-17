AUBURN — Local author Philip Gulley will kick off Auburn First United Methodist Church's first Coffee Shop Talk on Sunday, Oct. 20, at 6:30 p.m.
Gulley will speak about his most recent book, “Unlearning God,” and there will be time for questions afterward. He will sign books if those who attend would like to bring their own copies. Light refreshments will be available.
