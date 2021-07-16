AUBURN — COVID-19 cases in DeKalb County continue to follow the national trend of a slow rise.
Case are up seven from last week with 30 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported from July 10-16. This brings the total positive cases of the virus in DeKalb County to 4,514 since March 24, 2020.
In the first 16 days of July the county has reported 62 new cases. Infected individuals are tending to be those younger individuals under the age of 50 and those who haven’t been vaccinated.
The state vaccine dashboard shows 14,902 residents of DeKalb County are fully vaccinated that’s 40% of the county’s population. That number is below the state average of 52.9% of those 16 and over who are fully vaccinated.
The low vaccination has DeKalb County Health Officer Dr. Mark Souder nervous of what’s to come this fall.
“Fifty-percent of the cases reported in the state are the delta variant,” he said. “I am fairly certain it is in DeKalb County.”
The delta variant is a more contagious strand of the virus, which is easily transmitted between those who haven’t received the vaccine.
With the increase in cases the DeKalb County Health Office is reminding residents to keep up the good hygiene habits including washing your hands often and staying home if you are sick. Those who aren’t vaccinated are encouraged to continue to wear mask.
