ASHLEY — A fire late Sunday night destroyed a house at 1174 SR 4, three miles west of Ashley.
Ashley firefighters were dispatched at 10:58 p.m. and arrived to find the home fully engulfed with flames on the first floor, extending to the second floor. It spread quickly because the house was being remodeled, said Ashley Fire Chief Dave Barrand.
It took firefighters from seven local departments an hour to bring the blaze under control. Firefighters stayed on the scene until 3:30 a.m.
The residents were not at home when the fire broke out, and they now are being assisted by the Red Cross, Barrand said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Ashley firefighters were assisted at the fire scene by fire departments from Corunna, Waterloo, Butler, Garrett, Salem Center and Orland. Hamilton firefighters stood watch at the Ashley fire station. Also at the scene were Parkview EMS medics, Indiana State Police troopers and DeKalb County sheriff’s deputies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.